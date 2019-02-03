This is Viewpoints for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Some common sense about border security
Finally! Someone who makes sense about protecting our borders and immigration!!. I have long thought the solution to this issue lies in foreign policy, not bolstering borders. If we take away the motivation to come here by assisting other countries to solve problems, reduce crime and increase economic opportunity within their border, then ours will be safer! (Not to mention that we can build allies and enhance our international image through assistance rather than combativeness.)
This is just the argument put forth by The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board in a Commentary piece in The Telegraph recently. I urge our readers to contact their legislators in support of this process. Thank you.
Harriet Jardine,
Macon
VVPB is a necessity for secure elections
These four letters are key to a modern democracy — VVPB. VVPB stands for Voter Verified Paper Ballot. VVPB is the most secure and tamper-proof method of voting according to the vast majority of computer security and election machine experts. See data and essays online at www.VerifiedVoting.org or www.PaperCounts.org or www.VoterGa.org.
The Georgia Legislature plans to award a contract for new voting machines this session. Over $100 million of your tax dollars! Unfortunately, a study committee (mis)named “SAFE” is recommending a system that is not VVPB. Their (un)SAFE machine choice produces a “barcode” as the ballot to be counted. This barcode can not be understood by the voter. Does the barcode say you voted for President Jefferson or for Mickey Mouse? No way to know or verify by the voter.
Tell your legislators that you don’t want any Mickey Mouse barcodes. There should be no unreadable codes of any type on the paper ballots. No meddling with America’s sacred vote. Give us VVPB.
Lindsay D. Holliday,
Macon
Get serious about gridlock on border security
The shutdown is over. Congress has until Feb. 15 to resolve their differences. One way to ensure that there are no more shutdowns is to pass legislation that senators and representatives will not be paid until the shutdown ends. Additionally, only staffers can use Congressional restaurants, gyms, reserved parking, limo service and barber and beauty shops.
Immigration reform is required. Congress has been trying for 30 years to enact a comprehensive immigration policy. It has to secure the southern border. It has to provide a permanent pathway for DACA and TPS participants. Provide funds to track visa holders. Install technology to detect drugs and illegals at ports-of-entry. Clarify asylum policy. Provide funds to detain and quickly process asylum seekers. Return adult asylum seekers to Mexico for processing.
President Trump must present a plan to secure the southern border. Identify areas where a barrier and type is required. Identify sections of the existing wall that have to be replaced. Identify areas where electronic surveillance is practical. Identify how many new border patrol agents are required. Identify what equipment is required. Identify cost and schedule to secure the border.
President Trump and the speaker must stop pandering to their political basses. The leaders in Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea are laughing while our leaders engage in petty one-up-man-ship. The gridlock must end.
Jim Costello,
Perry
