This is Viewpoints for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Right way to do a wrong thing
The speaker of the House declared she is waiting for the special counsel to determine if any crimes were committed. It seems the new Democratic members of the House have a limited knowledge of the Constitution. Impeachment is a two phase process. The House Judiciary Committee has to present a bill of indictment to the House. It has to identify what crimes were committed. It must determine if there was a cover-up or an obstruction of justice. Unquestionable proof is required. It takes 218 votes to impeach the president. Therefore, Democrats may need Republican support. If they have the votes, they have to select prosecutors to present the evidence at a trial conducted by the Senate. Sixty-seven senators have to vote to remove the president.
President Clinton was not removed from office. There was conclusive evidence that he committed crimes. If there is no evidence that President Trump was directly involved in Russian meddling he will not be removed. If members of President Trump’s election committee or members of his staff were directly involved in Russian meddling or participated in a cover-up or tried to obstruct justice they will be prosecuted.
The House can conduct investigations but if the special counsel’s report does not link the president to a crime, he will remain in office. The Democrats should concentrate on legislating not investigating. But a few will try to grand stand to no avail.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jim Costello,
Perry
Blame the Republicans
The Senate passed a bipartisan bill in December to fund the government, until President Trump instead listened to pundits on Fox News. There is still support in both houses of Congress to pass legislation to reopen the government, except that now Mitch McConnell and much of the Republican Party has made this a ridiculous issue about a wall that most Americans do not support or want
Johnny Isakson, David Perdue and the rest of the Republicans in the Senate need to force Mitch McConnell to bring a bill to the Senate floor to reopen the government before their party brings more shame upon itself by aligning with the criminal and possibly treasonous Trump administration. This shutdown is completely upon the shoulders of Trump, McConnell and Republicans, and all Americans know it.
Richard Hughes,
Macon
Uh ... say what?
Faye Tanner turns her wrath on Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib in her letter in the Jan. 13 issue of The Telegraph because of that they have said about The Donald. When my wife finished reading the letter she said, “What is she talking about when she says ‘our President has never stooped so low.’ ” I told her that I had always thought Mrs. Tanner’s letters should come with a translation, but in this case I felt the meaning was clear: she was saying that the Donald had never used “bad language” and this would mean she was suffering from selective memory loss.
Mrs. Tanner has obviously forgotten about The Donald calling vast numbers of people rapists, murders, and drug smugglers based on their country of origin; that he called a number of countries “s----hole countries;” that he bragged about assaulting women by grabbing their genitals. But perhaps this was just “locker room” talk, and I don’t suppose the fact that both Maxine and Rashida are women of color and that one of them is a Muslim — oh, my — has anything to do with Mrs. Tanner’s critique.
Charles J. Pecor,
Macon
Comments