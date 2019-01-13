This is Viewpoints for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Ease shutdown’s impact
Federal employees impacted by the shutdown should be given a bank line of credit guaranteed by the federal government, payable during the duration of such shutdown. Once the shutdown is resolved, the federal government would then pay back all advances, interest and penalties accrued/due on behalf of the affected employees.
In view of POTUS’ declaration that this shutdown could last in excess of months, it is unreasonable to expect the impacted employees to sustain their household requirements. This shutdown appears to be on track to be the longest in the history of America — something needs to be done expeditiously to avert a humanitarian crisis. Folks anticipating tax refunds from IRS will be impacted also, including food stamp recipients. In view of the fickle nature of the market, many more can be adversely impacted.
John Haugabrook,
What are Democrats up to?
It is a shame the Republicans and Democrats would rather shut down the government than compromise on a border wall. What are the issues? President Donald Trump has promised the American people he will secure our border with a wall from the hordes of people trying to enter our country illegally. Why are the Democrats so against a wall, is it a budget issue, 5 billion in a trillion-dollar budget? Probably not? Do they want the American taxpayers to support the billions required to support the hordes crossing the border illegally? Probably not? Do they want these hordes of illegals to add to their voting bloc, possibly, but these illegals are allowed to vote only in certain districts? Possibly, the Democrats think minorities voting in the country will be sympathetic to these hordes of illegals, which are mostly minorities. The Democrats must make their case to the American people, or they are going to end up with the black eye.
Roger Rader,
Perry
Those who count
The affluent and those with important sounding jobs most often garner the news headlines.
However, those who have proudly served in our Armed Forces, returning to civilian life to work in industry for 50-plus years as Mack Taylor did for Greene Plumbing & Heating in Air Conditioning is typical of those who make such an important contribution to our nation’s greatness.
I was privileged to work on many projects of my consulting engineering firm’s design where Mack’s efforts so enhanced the finished product meeting project goals.
Very good, Mack!
Arthur D. Brook,
Macon
Disgrace to their gender, race and party
Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib are a disgrace to society, females, moral behavior and young adults, not to mention politics, the “you/me too” movement and especially as leaders of our country. Waters entices immoral behavior by telling people to harass GOPs wherever they are found and Tlaib called the U.S. president a scurrilous word, stating she will always speak the truth to power. The truth is, what self-respectable mother, much less a person to lead those who elected her, would speak such trash? She is an embarrassment to America and all who respect common decency. Waters and Tlaib are a disgrace to their gender, race and party. It seems they will say or do anything to get the media attention and both think their actions makes them look powerful.
Further, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she did not like Tlaib words, but would not censor her party’s words, excusing them by claiming President Trump’s words are just as bad. It seems Pelosi doesn’t know our President hasn’t ever stooped so low.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
