This is Viewpoints for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Deserving of congratulations
I join Bibb County congratulating Curtis Jones being named 2019 Georgia Superintendent of the Year. How refreshing of Superintendent Jones to give credit for such an honor to the entire efforts of Bibb County community. He is indeed refreshing our entire school systems, not to mention the students he serves.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
Keep it public
President Trump has issued an executive order to privatize the U.S. post office. His main argument is that it stays in debt each year and should be run like a business.
1.) This unfair to the post office. Congress has required that the post office pay off ahead of time $75 billion in retirement benefits for all its employees. My understanding is that last year with this requirement the P.O. was $5 billion in debt. But without this requirement they were $1 billion in the black.
2.) The post office is where most Americans meet the federal government every day. If it is privatized delivery would likely decrease to 3-5 times a week. Many small towns would no longer has a post office and people would have to drive long distances to get their mail.
Congress does have to approve such an important matter. Please tell you Congressman that you don’t want to lose our post office.
John Ricks,
Cochran
Missed opportunity to promote great accomplishment
My wife and I love reading — online, magazines and books. And the newspaper. I will read, online, The Telegraph early in the morning as I have breakfast. I still subscribe to the Thursday-Sunday print edition but read online every day. I was happy to see the Saturday paper with the beaming Dr. Curtis Jones photo on the front page. I had heard he had been named Superintendent of the Year in Georgia and knew the article would congratulate him, his staff, teachers and BOE, listing all the accomplishments and improvements of our schools since his arrival in 2015. Dr. Jones and his team’s great efforts have improved the lives of our 25,000 students as well as the nearly 100,000 employees in Macon-Bibb.
But what stories did I see on page 1 above the fold? One of our “financially troubled for-profit” colleges closed leaving 150 students “without a school or a plan.”
The great news about Dr. Jones was on page 3, next to an FBI sting in Atlanta and the senseless death of a Macon man, both got more “ink” than Dr. Jones’ great accomplishment and less than half that of our for-profit school closing.
What a great opportunity missed by our new leaders at The Telegraph.
Oh by the way, Dr. Jones could also be the National Superintendent of the Year. What a great change from a few years ago. Thanks to our great Bibb County school district.
Pat Topping,
Macon
