This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018

Comparison is way off
Comments about forest management as the reason for huge fires in California simply frame the issue of a president who does not inform himself beyond right-wing headlines.
He compared Finland, as a “forest nation” which “spends time cleaning and raking” so “they don’t have forest fires” to California. Clearly he doesn’t realize Finland is as far north as the northern third of Alaska, or the upper reaches of Canada. It is warmed and moistened a bit by the remains of the Gulf Stream as it bends down toward the U.K. But its a cold climate with about double the precipitation, more evenly distributed, than where the California fires are. He could have compared upstate New York, or the vast forests of Minnesota or west central Canada, but I guess too many people would have seen how ridiculous that was.
California has a warm, dry, seasonal climate, with a long dry spell every year, and decreasing rainfall amounts during the wet season, that go back decades as average temperatures have slowly risen and climate patterns have changed (yes, it is real), which has been an issue for farms, fire suppression, public water supplies and even National Forests and their giant sequoias nearer the coast. If you have no understanding the problem, then your answer is likely to go nowhere toward solving it. As we are seeing, time after time.
Fred Brown,
Macon
Real dopes
The most pathetic thing that I have seen lately is adult people in Massachusetts standing in line, in the rain, to buy marijuana after it has been legalized. After seeing some of the stupid things people do and say, they don`t need any help. Just saying.
Darlis Whitworth,
Gray
Make a decision
I wish President Trump would not comment on events until all of the facts have been verified. He said Putin told him that he did not interfere in the 2016 election. Congress and intelligence agencies claim Russia did interfere in the 2016 election.
The president stated the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia told him they had no involvement in the death of the missing reporter. The president thought a rouge element was responsible. The Saudi government claimed the reporter had a heart attack while being interrogated. They have not produced a body. The Turkish government claims the reporter never left the consulate and he was killed by a Saudi hit team.
The CIA claims the crown prince was involved in the death of the reporter. The president has to determine his response. Agree with the Saudis and do nothing. Believe the CIA’s and Turkish’s accusations. Saudi Arabia is an ally. They spend billions buying American products. They are a major supplier of oil. They are a important nation in the Middle East. Many in Congress believe the crown prince was involved. President Trump has to do something.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Nursing success at Wesleyan
I read with interest the recent article “The Need for Nurses is Growing in Georgia” (Nov. 12), which made passing reference to the contributions of central Georgia college and university nursing programs that “have also partnered with local hospitals to create a pipeline of providers.” As president of Wesleyan College, I wish to call attention to our nursing program as one example.
Following three years of planning, with support from local health care leaders and the Georgia Board of Nursing, Wesleyan College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program earned state, regional and national accreditation. With only four graduating classes behind us — almost 100 students — the May 2018 cohort reached the gold standard of nursing programs: 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination. Our success and the high demand for nursing led to our adding a second admission cycle last year, nearly doubling the size of our nursing program.
Wesleyan’s BSN program has produced exceptional nurses. All have received nursing positions upon graduation, more than 90 percent have chosen employment in Georgia, and 75 percent currently work in the central Georgia area. Our students complete their clinical training at Navicent Health and Coliseum Hospital, so hospital staff have ample opportunities to evaluate their professional abilities and recruit them for positions in their hospitals. Wesleyan’s goal is to grow the number of nursing students in the pipeline to provide first-rate healthcare for the central Georgia area, and we are well on our way to accomplishing this goal.
Vivia Lawton Fowler,
Macon
