This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018

History of Thanksgiving
How did the Thanksgiving holiday get established in America? George Washington started it!
In 1789, George Washington issued a proclamation designating Nov. 26 of that year as a national day of thanksgiving to recognize the role of providence in creating the new United States and the new federal Constitution, according to Washington’s Mount Vernon research staff.
Americans traditionally recognize the “first” Thanksgiving as having taken place at Plymouth colony in the autumn of 1621. Puritans of Plymouth, known as Pilgrims, held a feast after their first harvest as a way of thanking God for their blessings. They invited the neighboring Wampanoag tribe, but the 1621 thanksgiving celebration did not become an annual event.
After a victory at Saratoga, N.Y., Gen. Washington proclaimed Dec. 18, 1777, as the first national thanksgiving day. Later, Washington issued a proclamation on Oct. 3, 1789, designating Thursday, Nov. 26 as a national day of thanks. Washington marked the day by attending services at St. Paul’s Chapel in New York City, and by donating beer and food to imprisoned debtors in the city.
It was not until the Civil War of the 1860s that President Lincoln initiated a regular observance of Thanksgiving in the United States. The holiday of Thanksgiving evolved through time, so let us pause and be thankful for the many blessings we enjoy in the United States of America! For more information, contact the Sons of the American Revolution (sar.org) or Daughters of the American revolution ( dar.org).
John Trussell,
Warner Robins
Postal Service not working well
On Oct. 9, The Telegraph ran an article titled “Rallies protest U.S. Postal Service privatization.” In my opinion, if any federal service should be privatized, it’s the Postal Service. The article showed a rent-a-mob waiving signs that looked exactly like their T-shirts, and statements from the local union boss warning of increased prices and even discontinued service to many rural areas if privatization occurred.
To begin with, mail delivery is provided for in the Constitution, and privatization would only consist of introducing market standards and competition into the arena. After all, what other business tries to recoup losses by raising their prices on goods and services? Did you know that the price of a stamp will increase (again) by five cents at the end of next January? I also believe that no federal employee should get a performance bonus that comes from tax dollars, and especially when that business is failing.
All the local offices were closed the day after Hurricane Michael, and there was no reason for them to be. UPS and FedEx were working, and were very busy. They obviously opted to look out the window when calculating the feasibility. I am not casting aspersions on letter carriers or lower level managers – most are dedicated professionals who should be afforded priority in hiring in a privatization transition. However, overall USPS has evolved into a failed venture that has outpriced itself, and that both can and should be replaced by an efficient and competitive business.
Joel Raley,
Bolingbroke
Limits to speech
I have read with great disappointment your inclusion of controversial text from the Sacramento Bee (opinions by Professor Erwin Chemerinsky, Berkeley), on Nov. 1. His commentary defends “hate speech” as being an absolute constitutional right, and insists that any lawful ban on such would not only be adjudged judicially incorrect, but would also be a waste of time.
While his take on matters is partially true (demands on morality are never fruitful), the very fact that his philosophy emanates from Berkeley, is valid proof that such slants are inextricably attached to the wholesale mayhem we now experience nationwide. My question is: Why would it be thinkable that Middle Georgia readers need any sway from Berkeley, on any subject? Surely, this support of “hate speech” process can be termed counterproductive, at best — and perhaps even legitimate material for litigation. Like it, or not, there are limits to national liberties.
Daniel W Gatlyn,
Macon
Lemon is wrong and prejudiced
CNN’s Don Lemon says white men are the biggest threat to this country.
Lemon is just as stupid as they come. Its people like him that are the biggest terror threat to this country, not the white man. Comments like his are what’s going to start a race war. If a white man had made the same remarks Lemon made about another race they would be fired immediately. It’s no wonder CNN is called the fake news channel or the Communist News Network.
Lemon should come to Macon and count the amount of crimes committed by each ethnic group (especially gun violence) and see who comes out with the most. It’s not the white man. Any person black or white that is this prejudiced and has an irrational attitude of hostility directed against another race should not be allowed to host a news channel. I always thought reporters were suppose to report the news, not give there opinions. Its people like Lemon that are what’s wrong with this country.
Daniel Collins,
Macon
