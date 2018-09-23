This is Viewpoints for Sunday, September 23, 2018

Death penalty should have been sought
I was disappointed to read about the plea bargain agreed upon for the man, Ralph Stanley Elrod, who murdered of the two Peach County deputies – Sondron and Smallwood. Now the release of the dash cam video brings to life the travesty of the lost of life for two fine individuals and the families involved.
Not seeking the death sentence sends the wrong message to potential criminals. What a travesty that our justice system has gotten to a point where there is not the ultimate and timely consequence for cold-blooded killing of two law enforcement officers. Murder of our sworn law enforcement men and women should not be simply life behind bars. The strongest punishment and a message of deterrence to others should be followed. If these murders do not warrant the death penalty, then no other crime does. Our elected district attorney should have put this decision to a jury. Life in prison does get this guy off the streets where he cannot destroy the lives of any other families again but at a huge expense to the taxpayers. Our justice system has swung too far to the leniency side. We need strong, tough expedient consequences for these criminals.
I feel and pray for the Sondron and Smallwood families and the devastation these families have felt. I hope they can find some peace in this two life without parole sentences with 100 years. I think it sends the wrong message to the rest of society.
Robert Dickey,
Musella
They’re right, unfortunately
Mr. Bob Norcott is right. Georgia’s GOP congressional members are not fiscal conservatives. Their reckless spending added $800 billion to the debt in 2018. Their lack of conservative values will add $1 trillion to the debt in 2019 and $1 trillion plus in 2020. As the debt increases there is less tax revenue to fund essential programs like defense, border security, infrastructure projects and disaster relief. None of our GOP congressional members has proposed a plan to safe guard Social Security and Medicare. They had a great opportunity to accomplish things. Instead they did nothing.
Mr. Joe Hubbard is right. Hundreds of billions and countless lives have been wasted in Afghanistan. Yet we linger there. Why? What do we hope to gain? Our GOP congressional members support this war, for which the government has to borrow in order to continue this fiasco.
This brain trust is confident they will be re-elected as long as they blame the media and claim the dysfunction in Washington is fake news.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Time for a change
Just received the most heart warming (LOL) letter from “Sir Robert” (Reichert) trying to gloss over the failure to honor the promises made when selling the advantages of a consolidated government. If so much progress has been made, why have my property taxes gone up two years in a row? A record number of homicides doesn’t make me feel any safer and the fiasco with trash billing doesn’t exactly give me confidence in the people who run Bibb county.
Never fear, elections are coming. We must elect people who know how to run the government like a business. No more “good ole’ boys and girls.”
A.M. “Mac” Yaughn,
Macon
Who is really running things and for what purpose?
Based on an article in The ‘Telegraph; (Sept. 18) it appears the Senate Judiciary Committee will grill Judge Kavanaugh one last time concerning his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh welcomed the chance to clear his name concerning his alleged sexual assault as a teenager at a high school party. He along with his accuser will appear. Sounds like someone is desperate to keep him off the highest court in the land because his opinions will be based on our most important document, the Constitution.
It is my opinion this was orchestrated not only by the social Democrats but the “Deep State” (top bureaucrats at the FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ, Jeff Sessions and other intelligence agencies) who think they can govern better than duly elected officials, including our president. This is the “swamp” Trump wants to drain. See the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jerome Corse’s “Killing the Deep State.”
Democrats want to change the USA into a socialist country where the government controls every facet of our lives, which the Constitution would not allow. My only concern is why our news media appears to support a socialistic USA. Is this what is best for our county? Our political parties do not govern by what is best for the country but instead has turned into how one party can destroy the other.
Roger Rader,
Perry
Good job, good doctor
After 52 years of loving the practice of dentistry and his patients, Dr. Joe Boland is retiring at age 88! I have been under his care for 35 of those 52 years. An incomparable model of competency and professionalism, Dr. Boland and his staff always exceeded my expectations. While I wish him a good life in retirement, I, and many others, will miss him very, very much. Cheers for competency!
Walter B. Shurden,
Macon
Getting a bang out of vegan
As “The Big Bang Theory” CBS juggernaut rolls into a 12th season, most of the gang exploring mysteries of the universe have gone vegan, opting for plant-based eating. Leading actress Kaley Cuoco (Penny) also campaigns against Canadian slaughter of baby seals. Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Kunal Ayyar (Raj) are asking the U.S. to join European Union in ending cruel cosmetic testing on animals. Johnny Galecki (Leonard) did it for personal health.
Dozens of other celebrity entertainers have gone vegan in recent years. They include Casey Affleck, Pamela Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Beyonce, James Cameron, Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Deschanel, Peter Dinklage, Sara Gilbert, Ariana Grande, Daryl Hannah, Woody Harrelson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Tobey Maguire, Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Alicia Silverstone and Stevie Wonder.
Most seek to avoid oppressing and killing animals. Some look to reduce their risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Still others care about the devastating impacts of animal agriculture on climate change, water quality, and wildlife habitats.
Compelling reasons for every one of us, as we get ready for “The Big Bang Theory” season No. 12!
John Bennett,
Macon
How about their pasts?
Since Congress is currently concerned with sexual allegations, again, don’t you think now would be a good time for them to release all of their sexual assault/harassment settlements the taxpayers have funded? They can go back 30 years, they can tell us names, dates, places, amounts. After all, they are just so concerned.
James Huber,
Centerville
