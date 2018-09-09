This is Viewpoints for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Use McCain as an example
In the days since the passing of the American statesman, military hero and prisoner of war U.S. Sen. John McCain, we have heard thousands of Americans reflect that “we need more John McCains” in elected offices of leadership. McCain’s “courage” in the face of real and difficult challenges and his “conviction” to do what is right rather than what is popular are often cited as his most admirable leadership qualities.
In two months, Georgians will decide who will be the governor of our state for the next four years. Therefore, as we all research the two candidates, it might be a useful exercise to consider the two gubernatorial candidates — current Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams—through the lens of the leadership qualities that we most admired about McCain.
If a life of facing real and difficult challenges sow the seeds of courage, conviction and leadership with integrity, it certainly appears that Abrams has more in common with McCain than Kemp does. You can be the judge by reading their three biographies on Wikipedia. And be sure to vote. Early voting begins Oct. 15.
Jeff Ploussard,
Lilburn
Begs to differ
On Aug. 28, Liz Fabian wrote in The Telegraph that “The reported rape of a teenage girl in north Macon could lead to the deportation of a 22-year-old foreign national.” Here’s a news flash for Ms. Fabian: Referring to Adrian Jobany Garcia-Zamarron as a foreign national is like referring to Hitler as being ethnocentric. Also, deportation is not what he’s facing; but rather he’s facing imprisonment — for a long time and at our expense! When you add attempted murder and kidnapping to the rape charges you get a better picture of what we’re dealing with.
And by the way: This teenage girl isn’t even old enough to get a driver’s license! On Aug. 29, The Monroe County Reporter (a weekly) got it about 98 percent right by calling him an illegal immigrant, but I contend that illegal alien is still the proper and more accurate term. He has no right to be here. The real punctuation is in the last line of Ms. Fabian’s article: “Garcia-Zamarron is being held without bond.”
I encourage everyone to read the account in the Reporter, as it is much more accurate and informative (it’s also on the front page). Just for the record, the assault did not occur in an abandoned house, but in a new one under construction. It’s just a stone’s throw from an area known as The Triangle, which is a popular meeting place for runners and cyclists. It’s also uncomfortably close to where I live. Build that wall!
Joel Raley,
Bolingbroke
They’re a joke
We are advised that by this time next year a new shopping center on Bass Road will be close to opening. Hooray! Except it is not a welcome news item; rather it is yet another disastrous and stupid move by P&Z and the people that attempt to run Macon-Bibb County, but who have, in fact, over the years run much of the city into the ground. This latest move will sound the death knoll of Presidential Parkway, in a reiteration of earlier P&Z rulings that saw the downward spiral of the Macon Mall, and the death of Westgate and much of the Eisenhower Parkway corridor.
As we all know, a definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results yet P&Z, the city and Bibb keep doing grievous harm without thinking through the consequences.
We do not have a sufficient money-spending population to support more shopping centers, and Bass Road is already a grossly inadequate traffic route. Individual actions such as a new shopping center may be welcomed by real estate firms out for a quick buck, but does nothing for the overall health and well-being of the city and its population at large.
Where, all these years, has been our equivalent of Maynard Holbrook Jackson Jr., whose empowering vision and bold moves led to modern day Atlanta being a global city? Look at us! Still no passenger rail link to Atlanta; still an industrial wasteland on one side of the city; still hundreds of derelict houses that blight the landscape; still a public education system that fails our future, and no money in the till! P&Z and its overseers are a joke!
Colin Frayne,
Macon
Glad those years are over
Hill Kaplan says that he would not send a “copper penny” to the Palestinian Authority. I believe he is being far too generous. Personally, I would not even send one of those zinc pennies to that bunch of thugs and murderers. Carl Pirkle recycles Psalms 109:8 after it was used for years to call attention to the unmitigated disaster of the corrupt Obama administration. Maybe Mr. Pirkle longs for those days of high unemployment, skyrocketing welfare rolls, a weak stock market, a stagnant economy, a president bowing down to a Saudi “king” and America being the laughingstock among the nations. I am glad that dismal eight year period is over, and never to return in my lifetime. God Bless America!
John Ricketson,
Macon
The wrong arm of the law
In the Sept. 6 edition of The Telegraph, Erwin Chemerinsky, in an article that he wrote for the Sacramento Bee, purports to correct some myths about Supreme Court nominations. In the process, Mr. Chemerinsky starts a myth when he states, “This is more true since the Senate changed its rules in 2017 to eliminate the possibility of a filibuster by the minority party.”
The rules were changed in 2013 when Harry Reid was the majority leader of the Democratic-controlled Senate.
At the end of the article Mr. Chemerinsky is identified as “dean and professor of law at the UC Berkeley School of Law.” Should I need an attorney I pray mightily that I don’t get one of Mr. Chemerinsky’s students.
Charlie McCutchen,
Macon
Save wisely
Congress has to pass the 2019 budget by Sept. 30, 2018. The deficit for 2018 will be $800 billion. The deficit for 2019 is expected to be $1 trillion. The debt is $21 trillion and climbing. President Donald Trump wants $25 billion to build a wall. He claims that if he does not get funding for the wall he will shut down the government.
Besides the budget, Congress has to pass a farm bill. They want to provide funding for farmers and ranchers to help them cope with the impact of tariffs on agriculture, poultry and meat. President Trump is freezing two pay raises for federal employees, because he believes it is necessary to reduce deficit spending.
There are other ways to reduce spending than penalizing workers. Cut contributions to the U.N. Reduce foreign aid. Stop nation building. Not only are these expensive but the government has to borrow to fund them. Another way to reduce spending is to eliminate unneeded government departments like Education, Labor and Housing. Or combine agencies together like Commerce and Agriculture.
Jim Costello,
Perry
