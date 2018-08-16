This is Viewpoints for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Georgia has bad medical marijuana law
I hope Georgia legalizes the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of medical marijuana/cannabis oil. Georgians suffering with devastating health problems and have a doctor’s prescription can use medical marijuana, but cannot buy it in Georgia. Their loved ones must travel to a state that allows medical marijuana and smuggle it into Georgia. If they are caught with medical marijuana they will be prosecuted. Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder should not have to endure the hassle of traveling to a state that sells medical marijuana so they can obtain relief.
I do not understand it. We can buy alcohol in Georgia, but we can not buy medical marijuana. It alleviates the suffering of children, veterans and senior citizens. Providing medical marijuana will end a patient’s dependency of prescription drugs.
Jim Costello,
Perry
Just who’s really in charge?
Too many reporters are chasing Twitter chaff. Sometimes it’s a plume of disrespect thrown at LeBron or wolf-cries of “no collusion” tossed into the air waves. Most often it’s just a daily dump of rambling thoughts that have to jump from chair to sofa because the floor is logic. See if this sounds logical: There were, at the very least, three of 45’s innermost circle conspiring to connect a back channel to Putin. Now, once Kushner, Cohen, Flynn or Prince set up the secret hotline, which way do you imagine the orders will flow? Does it make sense that Donny, given a private channel to his BFF, would tell him, “Alright, Vlad, this is the way it’s going to be …” Or, is it more sensible that the conversation would go more like this, “Donny. Your secretary of state. We like Tillerson … no, not Mitt. I do not care what you promise him. Tillerson, Rex Tillerson. Write it down.”
Every single order in a Kremlin-Oval Office back channel will be thrown one way only and 45 will always be the catcher. If you look at what he has already done — EPA refusal to ban Chlorpyrifos and allowing industries to poison our waterways, converting the Bureau of Consumer Protection to a Bureau for Corporate Protection, selling public land to the highest contributor, Cabinet picks who destroy agencies meant to protect us, etc. etc. etc. It’s as if his every decision answers the question WWPD: What Would Putin Do.
Dennis Evans,
Warner Robins
Just imagine
When the commissioners can’t decide on a budget after months of talk, try to imagine how long it would take for a person to ask permission to install a fence or anything else on his property and wait for Joe Allen to approve! Drying up Macon as a city is on the agenda.
Paul Strozier,
Macon
Macon is embarrassing itself
Recently, we made the exciting move to downtown Macon! After living in D.C. previously, we were eager to be in a city environment again — after living in Warner Robins for two years. At our closing it was discussed that our trash bill had been paid in full, but we did not realize the home did not currently have a trash can. Trash was beginning to pile up in our home, and we called to request a trash can. We were given an order number and told no trash cans are available, and we have no time frame for receiving one. Luckily, a friend was able to give us one, but we had to purchase our own recycle can because they are not available either.
We chose to move right by the Washington Memorial Library. I envisioned exciting trips to the library — one of our favorite things to do as a home school family. My heart is broken to read that the county values saving taxpayers money over promoting literacy and communication in our world. Macon has already made national news for its concentration of poverty — now we are making it harder for our poor and students to gain access to needed services. This type of negative publicity does not attract future business or residents. Obviously, future residents may turn to other surrounding areas. Macon has so much to offer and is such a cool city, but closing down libraries is embarrassing, sad and wrong.
Amy Hatfield,
Macon
Oppose inclusion of postal reform in year-end legislation
As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees onto Medicare Part B, after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS’ finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.
Why should retirees, who spent their careers serving this nation, be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment, and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.
Congress is currently attempting to fix the Postal Service’s problems by shifting costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, H.R. 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community and promises to them should be kept.
William Dooley,
Juliette
Commission oversight of P&Z
As one who has been a member of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee to the roads program and as one who, since my retirement, has tried to attend Macon Area Transportation Study policy meetings and P&Z meetings, I believe that the P&Z staff is hardworking with little budgetary fat in terms of personnel. While I try to respect the intelligence of the Macon-Bibb commissioners, I suspect they would still need the expertise of the P&Z staff. So how much cost savings would be had by eliminating P&Z?
I certainly don’t always agree with P&Z’s/MATs decisions. But I think this is related more to politics than to lack of “best practices” knowledge. Macon-Bibb needs more conceptual cohesive planning and less political zoning. This would occur even less if the commissioners take over P&Z.
I think our commissioners are hard-working. It’s hard for me to believe that they want to take on more meetings that this usurpation would entail. It would mean that their efforts and attention would be more divided and more dependent on lobbyist’ information and advice.
Stella Tsai,
Macon
Congress needs to be bulwark against Trump
I am urging Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson to stand in the gap between the outrageous policies of the current administration and us, the American people. It’s past time for both the House and Senate to, at least, start to put country over party and stop providing cover for this president.
It’s not normal to make policy statements via social media. It’s not normal to side with long-term enemies and foreign powers against 17 different intelligence agencies. It’s not normal for the president to be “cozying up” to hard-line authoritarian strong-men worldwide, such as Putin, Erdogan, Xi and Kim. It’s not normal to antagonize our best allies on the world stage. It’s not normal for a U.S. president to call the institution of the free and open press, guaranteed by the First Amendment, “the enemy of the American people.” It’s not normal for both the House and Senate to provide political cover for a nascent tyrant. It seems to me and others in Georgia that our elected officials have forgotten these things. Their charge in this is clear: to provide advice and consent to the executive branch, and to provide checks and balances to the power vested, by the people, in the office of the president. They are not doing their job.
Our representatives are loathe to exercise their power in opposition to outrageous attacks against the actions and statements of a president who has no shame, accountability, or moral compass. They shouldn’t be surprised when we vote them out.
Michael Castle,
Warner Robins
