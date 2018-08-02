This is Viewpoints for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Phones are the least of it
The “hands free driving” law has passed, saving us all from the evils of “distracted driving.” But a recent trip to Dublin showed me that nothing has truly changed regarding the dumb drivers on Georgia’s roads.
Here’s what I observed on the way there : A car going slow on I-16 in the left lane, hitting their brakes despite no traffic ahead of them. A car on the exit ramp with their right blinker on, turning left, not using proper turn signal. While in Dublin: Two sheriff’s deputies turning right without using a turn signal, one of them made a second right-hand turn without signaling. A truck turning left onto U.S. 441 using the center lane as a merge lane, without using their turn signal.
Passed another left-lane lagging vehicle on the way home. All these people doing things which could cause accidents and I’m reasonably sure aren’t what you were taught in Driver’s Ed. Yet, there’s an obsession on whether someone is holding their phone while on the road.
Yakov Smirnoff said it best: “What a country!”
Dave Whitaker,
Danville
Just can’t be stopped
They’re really trying. They’re pulling out all the stops. When truth doesn’t work the lies come out.
But it’s having the wrong result and they can’t resist trying more of the same. Hyperbolic claims, denigrating slurs, personal attacks on family members. Nothing is stopping the Trump train. The unhinged leftists crash and burn on the Rock of Trump and it’s driving them nuts.
Happily, all this lunacy does is grow and strengthen President Trump’s support. Oh, and one more thing. Conservatives can sit back and enjoy the liberal misery brought on by themselves.
After all, why engage the opposition when they’re destroying themselves for you.
Bob Norcott
Byron
What deputy could have done
I read with the amazement of a rubbernecker the story about the deputy pulled over for speeding and alleged DUI. How differently this story could have turned out. We read about a man who made a bad decision and just couldn’t stop making them after being stopped by a State Patrol officer and cadet. Imagine for a moment if Mr. Fordham had admitted his poor judgment, apologized, gotten into the back of the car, had his wife bail him out of jail and, realizing that he had a problem, sought treatment with the morning sun and the blessing of his family. Instead, Mr. Fordham embarrassed his daughter, himself, the sheriff’s department, a fellow peace officer and a cadet. One thing is obvious. The man has a problem. If, as Sheriff David Davis states, his record has been exemplary, alcohol changes this man and not for the better. Humanity is not a crime but a total lack of hubris can become one.
Mollye Smith,
Macon
Waste of money, and life
As to Dania Ebanks’ “Support for Women Clinic”: Some info on tax dollars spent to prevent pregnancy: First, as reported in 2016, there are 61 million U.S. women in their childbearing years (15-44) with 43 million being sexually active and noting want to become pregnant. From 2013 to 2015, federal agencies obligated $27 billion in tax money to organizations to provide preventive, reproductive and diagnostic health care services in the U.S. and abroad. During the same three-year span, Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, received $1.5 billion in taxpayer money performing 328,348 abortions in just one year. Furthermore, Medicaid spent $574.2 billion in FY 2016 with some states paying for abortions. Just to emphasize such large sums of money, this is what just one billion looks like: $1,000,000,000.00.
In my opinion, it is a shame Dania Ebanks used her University of Georgia college degree to promote more abortions in Macon and Georgia rather than work to preventing them. Our children are used by politicians to seek votes and tax dollars in the education of children. and some people use the phrase, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” It seems to me a child’s life is a terrible thing to waste and at least society should fight to give a child carried in pregnancy a chance for life. If sexually active women can make it to clinics to get an abortion, they can make it to the same to get preventive means. As to women protecting their bodies, they should protect it from their sexual drive because when pregnant they carry another individual’s life.
Faye W. Tanner,
Macon
