A salute to all those stars on the ground

For my annual “True Gris” awards, I try to recognize some of the extra special folks who have shared their stories over the past year.

The father who is bravely battling cancer. The man who turns his home into an entertaining haunted house for Halloween. The lady who prepares food for Macon’s homeless population. The woman who packs shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. The man who teaches Sunday School at the fire department. And the high school football fan who has not missed a game in 46 years.

This year, however, has brought the challenge of trying to single out a few “True Gris Award” recipients when so many deserve our praise and gratitude.

That’s why I’m recognizing EVERYONE. If you email me at edgrisamore@gmail.com I will send a personalized, printable True Gris Award certificate. Don’t be humble. You deserve it.

We witnessed the Christmas star in the evening sky this past week. Here is a salute to the stars on the ground.

OUR MEDICAL COMMUNITY – For most of the year, the tireless healthcare workers have been on the front lines to confront the greatest health crises of our lifetime. They have battled an armed and dangerous enemy. And doctors and nurses aren’t the only ones who should be lauded for their commitment and dedication. Here is a “True Gris” shout-out to those who have been there to administer the COVID testing at clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Their work is appreciated.

EDUCATORS – Even though I am a teacher, this is by no means patting myself on the back. This is for all educators. In the spring, we had to navigate the travails of virtual learning. For many of us, even a return to the classroom this fall has brought the protocol of temperature checks, enforcing mask and social distancing policies and regularly spraying and disinfecting desks, tables and chairs. The old adage, “there’s no tired like teacher tired’’ has multiplied more times than a math class.

POSTAL & DELIVERY WORKERS – Like teachers, they have seen their workloads quadruple during the pandemic. With even more people shopping online, coupled with the usual high volume of holiday mail, many are working nights and weekends. They deserve a medal for their mettle.

PUBLIC SERVICE – Law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders are dedicated public servants who often are unappreciated or underappreciated. They have been going the extra mile in 2020. They deserve our support and admiration.

GROCERY WORKERS – I dread shopping at the grocery store, so I can only imagine what it’s like to have to work on the bread aisle during these crazy times. Grocery store employees have had to adapt and adjust their job duties – from home delivery to curbside pick-up. So, hats off to the cashiers, the guys and gals in the produce department and deli and those who stock the shelves.

SENIOR CITIZENS – The year 2020 has been lonely for many of those in their golden years. Our elders in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have largely been AWOL from daily life since the spring. It’s almost as if the segment of our population most vulnerable to the virus has dropped out of sight. Social distancing has been compounded by social isolation. Are they worthy of a True Gris Award? At the very least, they should know they are not forgotten.

THE REST OF YOU – I am not a fan of “participation trophies.’’ If everybody gets a piece of hardware or a certificate, it diminishes the accomplishments of the deserving. But I am a fan of many of you, who deserve a measure of recognition. Collectively, you have made sacrifices. Individually, you have rolled up your sleeves to help others. The fight is not finished. The battle is far from over. Together, we must have faith that better days are ahead.

Now stand up and take a bow.

Ed Grisamore teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. His column appears on Sundays in The Telegraph.