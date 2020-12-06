LETTER: Thank you, Gloria Oliver, for your 38 years of service to RAFB

Gloria Oliver recently retired from the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution of Robins Air Force Base after a 38-year career. Photo provided

To the editor,





The Department of Defense and Defense Logistics Agency Distribution of Robins Air Force Base extends a heartiest congratulations to Mrs. Gloria Oliver on her retirement from Federal Service after a remarkable and invariable commitment of her 38-year tenure.

Mrs. Oliver began her career back in 1982 working for the Air Force Commissary Service (AFCOMS). Within in two years, Mrs. Gloria received two different promotions and later began her career with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as a Material Examiner & Identifier in 1994.

Mrs. Oliver is and has been known, by many teammates, for being the one who could locate missing material throughout various warehouses and has saved the government over $75 million by doing so.

She has been an unbelievable and valued worker throughout her illustrious career by mentoring and molding employee’s throughout DLA. Mrs. Oliver is the embodiment of what every employee tries to emulate and the perfect example of how a great worker and individual should be. The accomplishments of Mrs. Gloria overflow with achievements that include several cash and time-off awards along with consistent fully successful performance evaluations throughout her career.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She also has received several Director Coins, with her most recent one being presented by DLA Distributions new director, Mr. Joe Arnold. These coins represent special recognition and achievements of Mrs. Oliver’s career journey and her dedication to the Department of Defense global mission.

The respect and admiration for Mrs. Oliver by her superiors, peers, and friends is unmatched and she along with her massive amount of knowledge will be surely be missed. Mrs. Oliver departed her teammates with the affirmation “Whatever job you do, always do it to the best of your ability.”

This statement leaves us all with the notion to lead by example and take a piece of Mrs. Oliver’s legacy and pay it forward. On behalf of DLA Distribution Director Joe Arnold, Deputy Director Melinda Stahl, Division Chief Joseph Steadley, Branch Chiefs Angus Friend and Roderick Scott and all of DLA Distribution here at Robins Air Force Base, we whole heartedly congratulate Mrs. Gloria Oliver for her dedication and diligence during her career and we wish her well on her new journey with retirement.

Sincerely,

Sarah Alderman, on behalf of the DOD and DLA