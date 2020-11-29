Op-ed: Pandemic has devastated the theater industry

Without swift action from Congress, many of our nation’s movie theaters could close for good.

The pandemic has hit the movie theater industry and its employees hard: 96% of independent and midsize theaters have lost over 70% in revenue in 2020. Thousands of individuals who work in theaters remain furloughed. Without relief tailored to their circumstances, 69% of theaters will close permanently or be forced into bankruptcy before the spring of 2021.

The Amstar 16 Macon has been entertaining middle Georgia moviegoers since 1999. We’ve elevated the movie going experience over the years with the introduction of stadium seating, digital cinema, a fantastic IMAX screen and now luxury recliners. This location is part of the Southern Theatres circuit which has 18 locations across the South and pre-Covid employed over 600 team members.

Congress can save cinemas by including $15 billion for grants for independent venues in a COVID-19 relief package. The “Save Our Stages” proposal is the only solution that will provide the bridge that theaters need to see them into next year, when the industry has a chance at recovery. Congress also needs to help the thousands of furloughed movie theater employees by providing robust pandemic unemployment assistance.

The moviegoing experience is central to American life. 268 million people in North America went to the movies last year to laugh, cry, dream, and be moved together. We will need movie theaters more than ever when we come together again on the other side of this pandemic.

Beyond their enormous cultural impact, theaters are economic force multipliers. In addition to the 153,000 employees working in cinemas nationwide, the industry supports millions of jobs in movie production and distribution, and countless others in surrounding restaurants and retailers that rely on theaters for foot traffic. Movie theaters are also leaders in employing underrepresented groups, including people with disabilities, senior citizens, and first-time job holders.

A steep reduction in the number of movie theaters in this country is not a reality that anyone wants to see. There is still some time left to prevent that reality from happening.

Please reach out to your legislators today and support the moviegoing experience by visiting www.saveyourcinema.com.

Ronald P Krueger II

President and COO of VSS-Southern Theatres