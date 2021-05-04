Weather

Bonaire woman killed during Monday’s storms when a pine tree fell on her home

Courtesy photo

A Bonaire woman was killed Monday after a tree fell on her house as severe storms moved through Georgia, according to the Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

Members of the Houston County Fire Department, EMS and the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene Monday afternoon to find a large pine tree had crashed through the home at 204 Fox Hall Blvd.

Carla Harris, 55, was in her living room and was struck and killed by the falling tree. Wind speeds in Bonaire reached 60 mph as the storm cell moved through Middle Georgia.

Harris was the second Georgian killed in Monday’s storms. A man in Douglasville died when a tree fell on his SUV Monday morning.

