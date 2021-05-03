Macon, Columbus under tornado watch until 4 p.m. as line of storms moves across GA

As severe storms sweep northeast through Georgia, several Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

The storm system is bringing rain and wind, along with chances for hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

In Middle Georgia, Bibb, Baldwin, Crawford and Jones counties are under a tornado watch.

In the Columbus area, Chattahoochee and Muscogee counties are under the same watch until 4 p.m.

The Macon and Columbus areas can expect the line to move through later this afternoon, according to meteorologist Dylan Lusk with the National Weather Service. Lusk said that unless a storm forms directly over the area, which is possible, then Columbus and Macon shouldn’t experience severe weather until later this afternoon.

“It is an organized system that is moving through our area very, very quickly,” Lusk said. “It is moving by so quickly that we are going to have another system coming through tomorrow and bring even more severe weather..”

The line of storms has already produced some potential tornadoes, including one near downtown Atlanta..

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning

There is a distinction between a tornado watch and tornado warning. According to the National Weather Service, “A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.”

A tornado warning means a tornado has been seen or indicated by weather radar, and there is “imminent danger to life and property.” Under a tornado warning, people should:

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows.

If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.