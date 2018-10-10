Michael ‘most intense hurricane’ to strike Florida panhandle since 1851

President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Trio of tornadoes in Middle GA confirmed by National Weather Service

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 10, 2018 05:01 PM

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Middle Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.

The first one occurred just south of Perry about 4 p.m. Another twister touched down in Fort Valley about 4:30 p.m. followed by a third reported in Roberta and spinning toward Thomaston.

There was no word yet on damage.

The threat of tornadoes will continue until 2 a.m. for much of Georgia as Hurricane Michael, now a category 3 storm, begins to cross the state line at the Florida panhandle.

This is a breaking story. For updates, return to Macon.com.

