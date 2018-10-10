Trio of tornadoes in Middle GA confirmed by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Middle Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.
The first one occurred just south of Perry about 4 p.m. Another twister touched down in Fort Valley about 4:30 p.m. followed by a third reported in Roberta and spinning toward Thomaston.
There was no word yet on damage.
The threat of tornadoes will continue until 2 a.m. for much of Georgia as Hurricane Michael, now a category 3 storm, begins to cross the state line at the Florida panhandle.
This is a breaking story.
