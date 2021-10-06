Heavy storms bring flooding, power outages to Middle GA. More rain is on the way

Portions of Amerson River Park are closed do to temporary flooding. Photo provided by Macon-Bibb County

Maconites, grab your rainboots and umbrellas: it’s not done raining.

The National Weather Service’s Peachtree office forecasts frequent thunderstorms and showers through Thursday, with heavy rain overnight.

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for Middle Georgia because of potential flooding from creeks and lakes.

Macon-Bibb County close some trails at Amerson River Park due to flooding, including the pond trail, the put-in at the north end of the park and the take-out at the south end. The boat landing at Spring Street is also closed. These locations will be reopened as flood waters recede.

Two trails at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park have been closed due to flooding.

Georgia Power has reported eight outages in the Macon area with 310 customers affected. Keep up with estimated power restoration times by visiting the company’s outage map.

Do you have any reports of damage or flooding from this week’s storms? Email photos and information to breaking@macon.com.