A massive ‘heat dome’ is settling over the U.S. Here’s the forecast for Columbus, Macon

A massive heat dome is settling over a majority of the United States and experts say the hot weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap, according to the National Ocean Service. Strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Niña, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure “dome.”

“Summertime naturally means hot weather,” a National Weather Service meteorologist told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday. “With extreme heat waves becoming more frequent in recent weeks, we are seeing scorching temperatures and that’s when things get dangerous.”

The heat isn’t going anywhere for the next two weeks as most of the country is forecast to see above-average temperatures, apart from the northeastern parts of New England, the NWS said.

Here’s the forecast ahead of August for Columbus and Macon. For more updates, visit the NWS Atlanta website or follow the Twitter account @NWSAtlanta.

Columbus

Residents can expect to see temperatures rise to 96 degrees Tuesday, with thunderstorms predicted around 4 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening into Wednesday night.

Thursday will bring a temperature surge with highs of 99 to 100 degrees throughout the weekend.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday with an increase from 30% to 50% by Saturday morning.

The NWS has also issued two weather advisories for the Columbus area.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris counties through next Monday for scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning.

A heat advisory has also been issued for Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties as temperatures are expected to reach a heat index of 108. The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Macon

Residents can expect to see temperatures rise to 95 degrees Tuesday, with thunderstorms beginning around 5 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening into Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a temperature surge with highs of 99 to 100 throughout the weekend.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday with an increase from 20% to 50% by Saturday morning.

The NWS has also issued two weather advisories for the Macon area.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones and Twiggs counties through next Monday for scattered thunderstorms.

A heat advisory has also been issued Macon-Bibb, Houston, Crawford, Jones and Twiggs counties as temperatures are expected to reach a heat index of 108. The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.