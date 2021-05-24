Late-spring heatwave could mean record-breaking temps in Georgia. Here’s the forecast

It’s shaping up to be a scorcher across Georgia as unseasonably warm temperatures impact much of the state.

The Peach State is likely to see record highs this week with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. Several cities are already experiencing record-breaking heat, from Macon to Columbus and Athens to Augusta.

Temperatures typically average between the mid-60s and 80s during this time of year, weather officials said.

“Generally hot and mostly dry conditions will continue through the short term,” according to the NWS. “With that said, there is a tiny glimmer of hope for a few isolated rain showers on Tuesday in far north Georgia.”

️️Temperatures are heating up out there. During the noon hour, we're already mainly in the upper 80s to near 90°F. Expect highs in the 90s for most of us outside of the mountains this afternoon! #gawx pic.twitter.com/tOAci4HJg6 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 24, 2021

Residents shouldn’t get too excited, however. Forecasters say the sweltering temperatures are expected to last through Thursday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert was also issued for much of metro Atlanta as temperatures crept into the low 90s Monday afternoon. The alert expires Tuesday and advises those with breathing difficulties and other conditions to limit their time outdoors until conditions improve.

Warmer than normal weather can prove especially dangerous for young children, pets and the elderly. Heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses are considered “one of the deadliest weather-related health outcomes in the U.S.,” and claim about 658 lives each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To stay safe and cool, experts suggest drinking plenty of water, dressing youngsters in loose-fitting clothing, frequently checking on older adults or those at risk for heat-related illness and leaving fresh water for pets.

Children, animals and people with disabilities should also never be left alone in a car “because the inside of a vehicle can get dangerously — and lethally — hot,” according to the NWS.