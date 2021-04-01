Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for middle Georgia as temperatures plummet into 30s

A freeze warning has been issued for parts of Georgia as frigid temperatures move in Thursday evening into early Friday, according to forecasts. Image courtesy of the NOAA / National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center

Unseasonably cool weather is expected across Georgia late Thursday into early Friday as temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30s, kicking off a frigid start to April.

Much of metro-Atlanta and middle Georgia will be under a freeze warning starting late Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

Winter weather is forecast to move into the state overnight, bringing sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. In Macon, it’s expected to be clear with a low near 33 degrees Thursday evening with risk for “patchy frost” before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the forecast.

Bundle up! Winter tries to make a comeback tomorrow with uch cooler weather foreceast across the Eastern U.S.. Sub-freezing lows overnigtht push well into the deep south so cover up those early plantings! pic.twitter.com/gJNYaWeENN — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 31, 2021

Temperatures are forecast to rebound into the high 50s by Friday afternoon.

Parts of Georgia also remain under a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Thursday, forecasters say.

Weather officials warn that gusty winds reaching 35 mph may “blow around unsecured objects,” while the frigid temperatures could be harmful to crops and “other sensitive vegetation.”

Residents are advised to cover their plants to protect them from the cold, or bring them inside for the night.