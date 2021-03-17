Are you prepared for a tornado? How to stay safe as the South braces for severe storms

Severe weather is expected in Southern U.S. states this week, forecasters said. National Weather Service

A storm system is expected to march across the South this week, bringing the potential for hail, strong winds and “significant” tornadoes.

Starting Wednesday, parts of the region could see tornadoes EF2 or stronger, meaning wind gusts could be at least 111 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas stretching from Texas to Virginia are at some level of risk for severe weather through Thursday as a powerful storm system moves in from the west, forecasters said.

As the potential for dangerous conditions nears, are you ready for a tornado? Here’s what to know about staying safe.

Being alert

Before severe weather hits, officials recommend having a way to keep up with the forecast.

That means checking your local news outlets or a weather radio for updates on the possibility of tornadoes or other dangerous conditions.

If severe storms are predicted, “continue to monitor weather information during the day for any changes in the situation,” the National Weather Service said.

It’s also a good idea to sign up to receive weather notifications on your smartphone so you can stay up-to-date on the potential for tornadoes, according to forecasters.

Making a plan

Another tip is to develop a plan before severe weather strikes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It’s safest to ride out a twister in an interior room, so forecasters encourage people to have an idea of where they will go in case a tornado approaches. Possible locations include bathrooms, closets, basements or other spaces that are close to the ground and away from outside walls.

Families should practice or review their tornado plans to make sure everyone in the household is familiar with them, according to forecasters.

During a tornado

In times of severe storms, the National Weather Service may issue tornado watches or warnings. So, what do the alerts mean?

A watch means a tornado is possible, so people in the affected region should gather emergency supplies and be ready in case the forecast changes.

But a warning indicates a tornado is “occurring or will shortly” at a certain location. When forecasters issue the “imminent” alert, everyone should look for shelter right away, according to the weather service.

During a tornado, officials urge people to come indoors, crouch to the ground and cover their heads to protect from flying debris.