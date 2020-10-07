Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

‘A good bit of uncertainty.’ Delta’s remnants could make for wet Middle Georgia weekend

With another round of tropical weather brewing for the Gulf Coast, parts of Georgia won’t likely see severe storms associated with Hurricane Delta.

Even so, the storm’s remnants could dampen the weekend.

As of midweek, chances for heavy rain were possible for the northern half of Georgia, including the Macon and Warner Robins areas.

Anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain were forecast, with the greater amounts coming above Atlanta.

But the more likely scenario, according to meteorologist Lauren Reaves of the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, is a weekend with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Whenever we have a tropical storm in the vicinity, that moisture associated with a tropical storm ... can still make for some really heavy rainfall,” Reaves said Wednesday morning. “Every little shift in the track kind of changes things.”

Don’t expect a repeat here of the recent half-foot of rain from Tropical Storm Sally, though, as the longer-range Middle Georgia forecast called for a total of only a half-inch of rain for the next seven days.

The impact from Delta’s remnants was expected to lie further north as the storm takes a more westerly course, climbing toward Tennessee and Kentucky.

“(The forecast) will get a little bit clearer once we know the exact track of the storm,” Reaves said. “Stay tuned, because there’s still a good bit of uncertainty.”

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service