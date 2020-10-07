‘A good bit of uncertainty.’ Delta’s remnants could make for wet Middle Georgia weekend

With another round of tropical weather brewing for the Gulf Coast, parts of Georgia won’t likely see severe storms associated with Hurricane Delta.

Even so, the storm’s remnants could dampen the weekend.

As of midweek, chances for heavy rain were possible for the northern half of Georgia, including the Macon and Warner Robins areas.

Anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain were forecast, with the greater amounts coming above Atlanta.

But the more likely scenario, according to meteorologist Lauren Reaves of the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, is a weekend with showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

“Whenever we have a tropical storm in the vicinity, that moisture associated with a tropical storm ... can still make for some really heavy rainfall,” Reaves said Wednesday morning. “Every little shift in the track kind of changes things.”

Don’t expect a repeat here of the recent half-foot of rain from Tropical Storm Sally, though, as the longer-range Middle Georgia forecast called for a total of only a half-inch of rain for the next seven days.

The impact from Delta’s remnants was expected to lie further north as the storm takes a more westerly course, climbing toward Tennessee and Kentucky.

“(The forecast) will get a little bit clearer once we know the exact track of the storm,” Reaves said. “Stay tuned, because there’s still a good bit of uncertainty.”