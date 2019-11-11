Rain, snow or wintry mix? Here’s the forecast for Middle Ga. as cold front sweeps U.S.

A strong cold front sweeping across the country was expected to whisk through Georgia late Monday and early Tuesday bringing rain and, behind it, freezing temperatures.

Overnight lows on Tuesday in the midstate were forecast to be in the upper 20s, with a low of 27 in Macon at daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast called for sunny skies but a high of just 47 and an overnight low of 31.

Temperatures will gradually warm toward the weekend with Saturday highs likely in the low 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

The cold front cruising our way will make its presence felt through the day on Tuesday. With rain tapering off by mid-afternoon, a chill will set in. Tuesday highs in the mid-50s will sink into the mid-40s as the front glides off to the east.

“Temperatures will drop pretty rapidly behind the front, even if it’s coming through during the daylight hours,” Ryan Willis, a National Weather Service forecaster in Peachtree City, said Monday.

A brisk northwest wind will pack gusts up to 20 mph.

“So that’s gonna give you some of those wind-chill temperatures in the afternoon not really getting much above 40 degrees,” Willis said.

“Then that sets the stage for (Tuesday) night where you’ll have a pretty good hard freeze. It will be certainly cold and well below normal for this time of year.”

Willis said higher elevations in the mountains of far north Georgia could see a light dusting of snow or a wintry mix.

“But further south,” he added, “it will all be in the form of rain.”