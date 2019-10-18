Downpours, strong winds expected Saturday throughout Middle Georgia, forecasters say

With a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico expected to develop into a named storm sometime Friday, forecasters in Georgia said that as the storm sweeps across the state on Saturday nearly 2 inches of rain were possible here.

Coupled with the potential for sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts topping 30 mph, the midstate’s weekend — at least the Saturday portion of it — looks to be one for staying indoors.

As for what precisely to expect weather-wise in Macon, Peachtree City-based National Weather Service forecaster Ty Vaughn on Friday said, “We’re expecting a pretty decent amount of rain to move through the central Georgia area.”

Vaughn said temperatures will climb into the middle 60s and sustained winds could reach 25 mph with gusts to possibly 35 mph.

“I guess the bullseye for heavy rain is more in southern Georgia,” Vaughn said, “but Macon could see roughly 2 inches of rain.”

Despite the downpours, don’t expect local college football games to be washed out.

Up in Athens on Saturday night, the University of Georgia welcomes Kentucky to what will likely be a soggy Sanford Stadium — as if the Bulldogs and their fans need more rain on their parade in the wake of last Saturday’s miserable home loss to South Carolina.

The high temperature there is forecast at 59 degrees with a little less rain, though precipitation was still likely at kickoff with wind gusts possibly topping 20 mph.

Meanwhile at Mercer University, which is scheduled to host VMI at 3 p.m., the school’s director of athletics, Jim Cole, on Friday seemed only half kidding when he offered free rain ponchos to anyone in attendance at Five Star Stadium.

“Tell the folks if they can brave it, we’d love to have them,” Cole said. “We’ll give them a free poncho. ... Just say, ‘All you’ve got to do is email Jim Cole and he said he’ll give you a free poncho.’ ... I’ll go to Walmart as many times as I have to.”

While tailgating and other pregame activities may be limited by the foul weather, rain rarely halts action on the gridiron.

“We’ll have fun with it,” Cole said.

Rain was expected to begin here about 6 a.m. Saturday and not taper off until the evening hours.

“By 6 a.m. on Sunday,” Vaughn said, “most of it should be out of the area.”