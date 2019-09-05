Georgia Power dispatches Macon crews along the coast for Hurricane Dorian restoration

Georgia Power crews head to the coast to help restore power Power line crews pull out of the Georgia Power Macon headquarters early Thursday morning to help restore power after Hurricane Dorian went up the coast Wednesday. An estimated 12,000 people are without power as of Thursday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power line crews pull out of the Georgia Power Macon headquarters early Thursday morning to help restore power after Hurricane Dorian went up the coast Wednesday. An estimated 12,000 people are without power as of Thursday morning.

Georgia Power rolled out several line crew trucks early Thursday from its Macon operating headquarters heading toward the coast.

The local crews join nearly 1,500 Georgia Power personnel who were moblized along the Georgia coastline for Hurricane Dorian storm restoration, said Allison Gregoire, Georgia Power spokeperson.

“We have crews directly from your community helping the people who have been affected,” Gregoire said.

At the height of the storm, approximately 15,000 customers lost power along Georgia’s coastline as Dorian broke power poles and downed lines.

Most of the outages are concentrated in Chatham, Glynn and McIntosh counties, Gregoire said.

Additonal scattered outages may result as strong winds continue Thursday, she said.

“As weather conditions improve and tropical storm-force winds subside, crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to repair damage and restore power,” a Georgia Power news release said.

Dangerous conditions exist after a storm, with Georgia Power asking people to remember to never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line.

Also, never pull tree limbs off power lines, or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in the wreckage, Georgia Power warns.

Also Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory evacuation order for residents and visitors east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties, according to a news release.

Bryan, Camden, Glynn, and Liberty counties have authorized re-entry for residents and visitors.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has started inspection of roads and bridges along the cost, including the US-17 Savannah River Bridge.

Causeways cleared for travel include F.J. Torras at St. Simons Island, Downing Musgrove at Jekyll Island and the Tybee Island Causeway.