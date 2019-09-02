Talmadge bridge in Savannah to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Besides wrecks, winds can close the Savannah Bridge. Here are alternate routes Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are other routes to use when the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge is closed.

The Talmadge Memorial Bridge on U.S. 17 in Savannah will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles,” the release said.

It is unknown when the bridges will reopen, the release said.

Following the storm, the bridges must be inspected prior to reopening.

The bridge was also closed for Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

