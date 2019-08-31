Hurricane Dorian’s track has shifted again. Here’s what it means for Middle Georgia.

NHC shows Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida Cat 4 landfall, then northern turn Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall.

Middle Georgia public safety and emergency response officials are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 4 storm has shifted toward the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida may avoid a direct hit, but there is much uncertainty in the forecast. Coastal Georgia remains on alert.

Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins said officials remain in a waiting pattern, preparing to offer shelter to those fleeing the storm if needed as well as preparing for any potential storm impact.

Hawkins said he expected to reassess the storm mid-afternoon Saturday.

The potential for storm impact has diminished for Middle Georgia, but that could change. A chance of thundershowers are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday nights and then again on Wednesday, according to Saturday’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Houston County EMA Director and Fire Chief Chris Stoner said the next meeting of city and county leaders, public safety officials and school leaders to assess Hurrican Dorian is not until Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday and the uncertainty of the storm’s impact locally.

“I will monitor over the weekend and see if a meeting is (still) warranted,” Stoner said Saturday. “I am hoping it remains off shore.”

No shelters have been opened in Macon-Bibb, Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs for Macon-Bibb County.

“Plenty of availability” remains among Georgia hotels and motels, including those in Middle Georgia, said Emily Murray, senior communications specialist for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

In partnership with Expedia, the state agency has activated its emergency lodging and hotels page to provide travelers and evacuees with real-time accommodations availability at www.expedia.com/Georgia on the Internet.

Georgia’s welcome center along Interstate 75 saw an influx of Florida motorists Friday, Murry said.

The Perry Welcome Center posted on Facebook that it’s receiving requests from those seeking shelter from the hurricane for horses and livestock. Anyone with room for the evacuating animals was asked to call 478-988-8000, or email info@perryga.com.

Georgia’s parks are open to receive storm evacuees and their pets, though most camps and cabins are full through Labor Day but open after Monday and overflow room is available, the Department of Natural Resources tweeted.