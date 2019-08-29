Will Hurricane Dorian impact Macon? Here’s the latest from weather, safety officials

See Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station Views of HurricaneDorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Views of HurricaneDorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian could bring some rain and wind to the Macon area next week. But its intensity remains unclear as the storm works its way towards the continental United States.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian becoming a low-end Category 4 before it makes landfall Monday, likely along Florida’s central Atlantic Coast.

Portions of Georgia’s southern coast remain within Dorian’s cone of possibility. By Tuesday, parts of the state are projected to see tropical-storm-force winds, the National Weather Service said. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties Thursday afternoon ahead of the storm.

“South Georgia and the Georgia coast will be seeing some tropical-storm-force winds around this time, and tropical-storm-force winds are right around 40 miles-per-hour,” said Vaughn Smith, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. “They’ll be seeing rains and winds kicking up by Monday-Tuesday timeframe.”

The areas of Georgia that could be affected by Dorian are some of the same areas damaged by 2018’s Hurricane Michael. However, Dorian’s worst effects are likely to be felt in Florida rather than Georgia, Smith said.

“Last time when Micheal came in, south Georgia basically took the brunt of the storm. This time, the brunt of the storm should be more into Florida versus into Georgia right now,” he said.

The Macon area will likely see rain and wind from the storm but projected amounts are unclear. Projection rainfall amounts and wind speed will likely increase as the storm gets closer to making landfall, Smith said.

“I’m sure (Macon) will but the amounts, I couldn’t tell you right now because it’s so far out,” he said. “(Macon) wouldn’t really start seeing the effects of this until Tuesday, Wednesday (and) into Thursday timeframe.”

Macon-Bibb County spokesperson Chris Floore said the city is monitoring the storm’s path. Residents can get storm updates from MBCAlert or follow along on Macon-Bibb Emergency Management’s Facebook.

Houston County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Christopher Stoner said the county is taking standard precautions ahead of the storm.

“We’ve contacted all of our city and county departments … and told them to make sure they were situationally ready,” he said. “We’re kind of in a monitoring phase at this point.”

Stoner recommended that residents follow updates and advice from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency regarding the storm.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), in partnership with the Governor’s Office, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the National Weather Service, and other state and local officials, is preparing for Dorian’s landfall. Maintaining roads and bridges, the agency said, is essential.

The storm could bring “heavy rain and flooding (to) south and central Georgia, as well as a potential influx of evacuees from Florida,” according to a statement from GDOT.

Georgia Power is also monitoring the storm’s path. The company provides energy to 2.6 million customers in the state.

“It’s still too early for us to make any calls right now but we are working with … our sister companies, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, to track our resources so that when the time comes, we know what’s available,” said Meredith Stone, a spokesperson for Georgia Power. “We don’t know what our impacts might be.”

Stone recommended that residents check their emergency kits and make sure there’s a three-day supply of food and water for everyone in your family.

Customers can sign up for outage alerts online that give specific outage information about home via text, call or email, she said.

“This is a great opportunity to start making those plans,” she said.