Woman comes out of gas station to find car and two children missing, Georgia cops say

Two children were rescued after the car they were in was stolen from outside a Georgia gas station Saturday night.

The 3-month-old and 9-year-old were left in a running vehicle outside a BP on Cascade Road in South Fulton, which is just outside of Atlanta, according to a news release from the South Fulton Police Department.

The driver had gone inside the gas station and came out to find that her car, with the children still inside, had been taken by an “unknown suspect,” police said. Officials didn’t specify what her relationship is to the kids.

Officers were called to the gas station around 8:45 p.m., and multiple agencies started searching for the car.

They soon found it, along with the children, in Atlanta police said. The kids were “unharmed.”

Police said they are still investigating the incident and that no suspects have been arrested. Those with information are asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

