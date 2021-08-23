Firefighters rush to rescue woman trapped in Georgia storm drain, photos show

Firefighters in Roswell, Georgia rescued a woman who became trapped in a storm drain over the weekend. Screengrab from the Roswell Fire Department / Facebook

A Georgia woman is safe after becoming trapped inside a storm drain in metro Atlanta, according to fire rescue officials.

The city of Roswell’s fire department was called to the scene around 9:15 a..m. Saturday after receiving a report about someone trapped in a storm drain, the department wrote on Facebook.

Crews from three stations worked to get the woman out safely after locating her in the drain. The Sandy Springs Fire Department also assisted in the effort, officials said.

The fire department described the woman as “elderly,” but didn’t give her age. It’s still unclear how how long she was trapped before rescuers arrived.

In regards to how she ended up in the storm drain, the department provided the following comment on Facebook: “disoriented person with disabilities impeding sight and judgment.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Roswell Fire Department for more details Monday and is awaiting a response.

Roswell is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

