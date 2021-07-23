12-year-old with autism darts into road, GA cops say. Caretaker tries to save him

A 12-year-old boy was killed after he ran into the road and was hit by a car, and his caretaker was seriously injured trying to stop him, Georgia authorities say.

The accident unfolded early Friday in Jonesboro, a city about 20 miles south of Atlanta, according to Clayton County police. A passing car struck the boy, who has autism and lived at a nearby group home, when he darted into the road around 9:30 a.m., WSB-TV reported, citing police.

A caretaker tried to run out after him, police said, and he was hit as well.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said. His caretaker remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The accident stopped traffic in both directions, and police urged drivers to avoid the area.

The accident remains under investigation.