Dreaming of a getaway? This bed and breakfast is the best in Georgia, Yelp says

A popular vacation spot is home to the best bed and breakfast in Georgia, a new report finds.

Kehoe House in Savannah earned the recognition after receiving a spot on a list that named the top inns in each U.S. state, according to results published Thursday from the restaurant review website Yelp.

To create the rankings, Yelp studied businesses that were categorized as bed and breakfasts. Then it scored each one based on “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to the website.

On its Yelp page, Kehoe House boasts a 5-star rating and comments praising the inn’s staff and morning menu.

The bed and breakfast is in downtown Savannah, a tourist destination that’s the oldest city in Georgia. The inn bills itself as a romantic destination steeped in history.

“The Kehoe House was built in 1892 by William Kehoe, a successful iron foundry owner,” the business said on its website. “The home’s architectural style is Queen Anne Revival and it’s exterior stairways, window treatments, columns, fences and gates are all cast iron, a tribute to the iron foundry’s excellence in pattern making and casting.”

The latest recognition came after the travel website TripAdvisor named Kehoe House one of this year’s best hotels in the nation. The inn was one of three Georgia businesses to make the list and also earned the titles “Best Small Hotel” and “Best Romance Hotel,” McClatchy News reported in June.

Savannah also isn’t a stranger to earning national recognition.

In February, the city ranked among the top U.S. cities attracting people of retirement age. To come up with that list, SmartAsset said it calculated the number of people moving into and out of the state.

The latest Yelp list was released at a time when the travel industry is showing signs of rebounding from the pandemic. As states ease coronavirus-related restrictions and more Americans get vaccinated, the Kehoe House is among the businesses that says it’s still taking precautions to help keep guests safe.

“Summer is here and safe weekend adventures are on our minds,” Yelp said. “Local bed and breakfasts are excited to re-open and help you recharge (while keeping in mind safety protocols).”