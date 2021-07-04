58-year-old dies after car crashes into spectators at Georgia speedway, officials say

One person was killed and two were injured in a crash at a Georgia speedway over the weekend, officials say.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland told WYFF that a car lost control at Hartwell Speedway close to midnight Sunday and hit multiple spectators in the pit area.

One of the spectators, 58-year-old Paul Ballenger of Royston, Georgia, died, Hart County Coroner Mike Adams told McClatchy News on Sunday.

The two others who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Adams said one is 9 years old, and Cleveland told Fox Carolina the other person is in his 30s.

Cleveland also told Fox Carolina that the driver was not injured.

Hartwell Speedway posted about the crash on its Facebook page early Sunday.

“Everyone at Hartwell Speedway ask that you please keep those involved in the tragic accident tonight at the Speedway in your thoughts and prayers,” the post read. “We would also like to thank all those who came to the [aid] of those injured.”

Hartwell is in northern Georgia, near the South Carolina border and about 110 miles from Atlanta.