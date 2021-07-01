Georgia

Baby’s remains discovered by firefighters training in river, Georgia police say

Authorities in Cobb County, Georgia, are investigating after a baby’s remains were recovered from the Chattahoochee River on Thursday morning. 
Authorities are investigating after a toddler’s remains were found in a north Georgia river early Thursday.

Cobb County police confirmed the discovery on Twitter, saying county fire and emergency crews were on scene near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Firefighters were “beginning training and filming a water safety video” when they discovered the child’s remains, officials said in a news release.

Authorities haven’t released information on the child’s age or gender.

“Cobb County Police have taken over the investigation, and our investigators are currently working to identify the child and find out what happened to him or her,” Cobb County police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in the statement.

This is a developing story.

