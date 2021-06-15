Thief speeds off in ambulance during patient drop-off at Georgia hospital, police say

Atlanta Police are looking for the person who stole an ambulance from Grady Memorial Hospital early Tuesday. Image courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department

A patient drop-off at a Georgia hospital went awry when someone hopped into the running vehicle and sped off, according to police.

Authorities said the incident unfolded early Tuesday outside Grady Memorial Hospital, one of the premier Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia.

The ambulance driver told police he left the vehicle running as he dropped a patient off inside the hospital, according to a news release. When he returned, it was gone.

In an afternoon update, Atlanta police said the vehicle was found in East Point, about 8 miles southwest of the city, and towed to the police department’s safety annex.

Police are still searching for a suspect.