Man drives around shooting at joggers then pins pedestrian between cars, GA cops say

A driver is accused of shooting at multiple joggers then pinning a pedestrian between two cars, Georgia police say.

A Georgia driver is accused of shooting at joggers and later pinning a pedestrian between two cars, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department says a man was shot while jogging on West Wesley Road around 8:37 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition as of late Saturday morning.

Shortly after, police received multiple reports that two other joggers had been shot at in a different area of the same road, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said Saturday. Neither was hit or injured.

Witnesses told police a silver vehicle may have been involved in the shooting.

Three hours later, officers were called to an apartment complex about a “pedestrian accident,” Hampton said.

They found a “severely injured“ man pinned between a silver sedan and a parked truck, according to police. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police say they detained the “at-fault driver” at the apartment complex and that they found shell casings in the vehicle he was driving and “made the connection” that the car was possibly involved in the shootings earlier that morning.

Hampton said camera footage later helped officers determine the car was “in the general vicinity” of the shootings.

After “further investigation,” officers obtained arrest warrants against the driver and charged him with “murder/criminal attempt to commit murder,” “aggravated battery,” and “possession of a firearm during commission of a crime,” the police department says.

He was taken to the Fulton County jail “without incident,” police say.

Hampton said officers believe the driver possibly lived at the apartment complex and may have been “suffering from some type of mental health crisis.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.