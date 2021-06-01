Car kills 4-year-old who wandered into street steps away from dad, Georgia police say

A toddler’s life was cut short when he wandered onto a busy Georgia roadway over the weekend, authorities say.

Breyson Chun Gabriel, 4, was steps away from his father when he was struck by a car Sunday near the family’s home in Dalton, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta, according to police.

The accident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. when authorities say the driver of a 2011 Ford Edge backed out of their driveway nearby. The toddler apparently stepped into the street as the driver was passing a car parked near the curb.

Gabriel’s father, police say, had crossed the street to talk with a neighbor moments before the accident. Authorities suspect the 4-year-old may have been following his dad across the street or running after a ball that had rolled into the roadway.

Police said the driver stayed on scene after calling 911. The child was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation, though criminal charges against the driver are not expected.