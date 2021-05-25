Georgia man missing, and empty kayak pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials say

Georgia search and rescue teams are looking for a missing kayaker along the Chattahoochee River. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Crews are scouring the Chattahoochee River in Georgia in search of a kayaker who went missing overnight.

The missing man — reportedly a father of two — disappeared along the river at dark, either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, WGCL reported.

Firefighters, police and other authorities have been looking for him since around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the TV station.

Thick fog rolled in shortly after rescuers arrived, bringing the search to a halt for several hours, WXIA reported. But crews got back to work around 7 a.m. and haven’t stopped since.

“The search was discontinued once fog conditions created low visibility and hindered further travel. At 3:30 a.m., the command decision was made to restart the search during daylight hours,” a release said, the outlet reported.

Searchers in the water, aided by a helicopter circling overhead, haven’t found any sign of the man, the Georgia Sun reported, except for an empty kayak, which has been pulled from the river.

According to the outlet, authorities from at least two counties are cooperating in the search, joined by the state Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service.