Crews find body of 12-year-old who drowned in Georgia lake helping struggling child

A screen grab of Google Maps shows the location of Lake Sinclair. Crews on Monday recovered the body of a 12-year-old who officials say drowned in the lake while helping a struggling child. Screen grab/Google Maps

Crews recovered the body of a 12-year-old who officials say drowned in a Georgia lake on Sunday.

Traetorin Mitchell was at Lake Sinclair “having a good time” with his family when a younger child started struggling in the water, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement.

Traetorin went in to help the younger child, who was wearing a life jacket but having trouble getting back to the bank, McKinnon told McClatchy News.

But after he pushed the child back toward the bank, Traetorin went under water and didn’t resurface.

Game wardens received a call about a possible drowning around 7 p.m. and began searching the lake for Traetorin using sonar, McKinnon said.

They paused the search at 11 p.m. and resumed it at 6:30 a.m. Monday, McKinnon said. Traetorin’s body was found and recovered around 10:45 a.m. The body was turned over to the Baldwin County Coroner.

No other information was released as of Monday morning.

Lake Sinclair is near Milledgeville, about 38 miles from Macon.