Six die in fiery crash involving van for sober living group, Georgia cops say

Six people were killed when a van crashed in Georgia, officials said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six people died and several others were taken to hospitals after a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in Georgia, officials said.

A van was transporting a sober living group when it turned on its side and burst into flames at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Gwinnett County Police Department told news outlets.

“Passersby attempted to pull victims from the burning vehicle and render aid,” police said in a news release.

Donnie Richeson told WAGA he was on his way to North Carolina when he saw the wreck.

“It was just a pretty chaotic scene,” Richeson said, according to the TV station. “I was just trying to help. A lady approached me and said she felt like she was on fire. I tried to console her and get her down to the ground.”

Of the 16 people in the van, six died at the scene and 10 others were injured, WSB-TV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officials said all of the people riding in the van were likely adults.

“[Sunday] was going to be their graduation day,” Richeson told WAGA. “Not all of them but some of them. They were a support group for each other.”

One bystander had a minor injury and refused hospital treatment, police said.

The crash happened on I-85 north, northeast of downtown Atlanta and just before I-985. Northbound lanes of the two roadways were closed for hours as officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

The interstates had reopened by about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Gwinnett officials, who originally said they planned to release more details about those involved in the crash, didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.

As of Saturday, police said they were working to determine the cause of the crash and whether another vehicle was involved.