Community ‘heartbroken’ after principal, family die in fiery crash on Georgia highway

Dublin High School principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, his wife and their son were killed in a four-car crash involving a tractor trailer in Georgia on Sunday, officials said. Screengrab from WMAZ

A “blessing to students,” “fine man” and “one of a kind leader.”

That’s how a middle Georgia community is remembering Dublin High School principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, who was killed in a car crash Sunday on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County.

Dublin City Schools confirmed Stuckey, his wife Elisia and son A.J. “died unexpectedly,” but have released few details about the incident.

“We are working closely with the authorities and will keep you informed as additional details develop,” the district said in a statement on Sunday. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. To say we are heartbroken is a true understatement. We appreciate everyone respecting the privacy of his family, and our family, as we deal with this unbelievable information.”

Officials with Georgia State Patrol said the four-car crash occurred when a tractor trailer towing a tanker was traveling westbound on I-16 and rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to catch fire, WTOC reported.

Westbound I-16 is closed due to a vehicle fire near Mile Marker 137. We'll let you know when the scene clears. pic.twitter.com/y6uzlpwkaQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 14, 2021

The impact sent the car barreling into the rear of a second tractor trailer, according to Georgia State Patrol. A fourth vehicle ended up being sideswiped.

Officials said three people inside the car that caught fire died at the scene, WTOC reported.

“Right now we’re trying to find out if there were any mechanical issues that caused the crash,” Cpl. Joshua Riddle told the news station. “Was it distracted driving? Was it anything else? We’re still investigating.”

The Dublin school community is asking for prayers as it mourns the loss of Stuckey and his family. The Georgia Southern University alum was named principal of Dublin High in 2019, according to WMAZ.

Many took to social media to send their condolences.

“He was a blessing to the students, community and staff,” one person commented on the Dublin City Schools Facebook page. “True Greatness Rising! He and his family are so loved. I can’t believe not seeing him in the rotunda tomorrow.”

“Such a tragic loss,” wrote another. “A one of a kind leader who was an inspiration to many and powerful advocate for our children. He leaves behind a legacy. Praying.”

In a statement, school leaders said Monday would be a day of mourning for the district and that grief counselors would be on hand to help students and staff.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help those in need,” district officials said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Georgia State Patrol.