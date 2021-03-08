Toddler hit, killed by relative’s minivan in Six Flags parking lot, Georgia cops say

A 2-year-old boy died after being hit in the Six Flags Over Georgia parking lot. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 2-year-old boy died after he was struck by a relative’s minivan in the Six Flags Over Georgia parking lot on Saturday, according to Cobb County police.

Saturday, March 6 was opening weekend for the theme park.

According to police, the 51-year-old woman behind the wheel had taken four young relatives to Six Flags, ages 10, 6, 3, and 2.

As they were preparing to leave the park around 4 p.m., the woman thought all four of the kids were loaded into her 2019 Chrysler Pacifica — but the youngest was still outside.

She exited the parking space and struck the toddler, “causing serious injury,” police said in a release.

He was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment, but he died due to his injuries.

Police say the case is still being investigated, and anyone with relevant information should call investigators at 770-499-3987.