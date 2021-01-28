Lush treehouse ranks No. 1 on Airbnb’s most sought after rentals in Georgia. Take a look

A lush treehouse near Atlanta is No. 1 on Airbnb’s list of the sought after rentals in Georgia, the company said. The property rents for $389 a night. Screengrab from Airbnb

“Wish list wanderlust” is in full effect as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people indoors and puts a pin on future travel plans, according to Airbnb.

The online rental company compiled a list of the most sought after vacation stays people are vying to visit, and among them is a lush “intown” treehouse nestled in Atlanta.

The secluded urban retreat topped the list of Airbnb’s “most wish listed” properties in Georgia. The rankings, which include unique rentals from all 50 states, are based on survey data collected from Sept. 15-19, 2020, according to the company’s website.

“Calm in the crazy, sanctuary for seclusion,” the treehouse listing reads. “Suite of three beautifully furnished rooms set among the trees ... provides an intimate, simple and restful retreat for 2 people. [It’s] often described as being the most relaxing, romantic, dreamy and unique place you’ll ever stay.”

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom property features three separate areas — mind, body and spirit — connected by rope bridges, according to the listing. It includes a sitting room with antique furnishings, a double bed and a hammock deck that’s “open to the elements and immersed in thick greenery.”

A stay among the trees rents for $389 per night, according to Airbnb.

Travelers hoping to visit will have to wait more than a year, however. The next available night isn’t until March 16, 2022.

“What could be better than falling asleep in the trees and waking up to birds singing around you — all within the city limits?” the listing says.

