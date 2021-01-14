Five Georgia cities are among worst COVID hotspots in US, White House report shows

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP) AP

Five communities in Georgia are among the hardest hit by coronavirus in the entire country, according to a recent White House COVID-19 task force report.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations are surging across the state, and metros big and small are feeling the pain.

Atlanta had 37,262 new cases of COVID-19 during a seven-day span from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11, ranking seventh of all large cities in the U.S. That’s 619 cases per 100,000 people — a 19% jump from the week before.

Nearly 90% of in-patient beds are filled in the Atlanta metro area and half of ventilators are in use, McClatchy News reported.

The White House report organizes cities into three categories, by size. Large cities are those with populations of at least 1 million. Mid-size communities are between 250,000 and 1 million, and the small cities range from 50,000 to 250,000.

Rankings are determined by a combination of three things: total cases during the seven-day period, cases per 100,000, and the average positive test rate.

Augusta ranks sixth out of the 10 in the mid-size category, with 4,131 new cases over the course of a week, equating to 678 cases per 100,000 residents. Total cases increased 14% compared to the previous week, the report shows.

Georgia took three spots among the small cities group.

Warner Robins placed ninth, contributing 1,403 new cases, or 757 per 100,000 — a 6% increase over the week prior.

In seventh place comes Dalton. Dalton’s 1,304 new cases only represented a 1% growth from last week. An average of 901 residents per 100,000 were infected, the report found.

Gainesville is the sixth worst COVID hotspot in the small-city class with 1,520 new cases, or 743 out of 100,000. It also had a greater increase in infections — 10% — than either Dalton or Warner Robins.

As of Jan. 14, Georgia health officials have reported over 660,000 cases of coronavirus, 10,721 deaths, and nearly 46,000 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, state data shows.

Last week, Georgia had the fourth-highest rate of hospitalizations in the nation, McClatchy News reported.

The full White House report rankings are as follows:

Large cities

Riverside, California, 971 cases (per 100,000)

Los Angeles, California, 958

Dallas, Texas, 721

Phoenix, Arizona, 942

San Antonio, Texas, 623

San Diego, California, 712

Atlanta, Georgia, 619

Nashville, Tennessee, 658

Las Vegas, Nevada, 637

Tucson, Arizona, 804

Mid-size cities

Bakersfield, California, 828 cases (per 100,000)

Provo, Utah, 806

Greenville, South Carolina, 686

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 651

Oxnard, California, 1,105

Augusta, Georgia, 678

Ogden, Utah, 655

Knoxville, Tennessee, 605

Visalia, California, 760

Fresno, California, 631

Small cities

Yuma, Arizona, 1,119 cases (per 100,000)

St. George, Utah, 864

Ardmore, Oklahoma, 1,924

Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 819

Wichita Falls, Texas, 986

Gainesville, Georgia, 743

Dalton, Georgia, 901

Eagle Pass, Texas, 1,345

Warner Robins, Georgia, 757

London, Kentucky, 784