Georgia woman among four dead after pro-Trump rioters storm US Capitol, police say

U.S. Capitol police arrested a Georgia man and several other rioters after a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (AP Foto/Jose Luis Magana) AP

A 34-year-old woman from Georgia died during the riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to police.

Rosanne Boyland of Kennesaw was one of three people who died after suffering “medical emergencies,” Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said Thursday. A fourth person was shot and killed by Capitol police as rioters broke into the building, Contee said.

Police did not provide details about Boyland’s death.

Meanwhile, at least two men from Georgia were among dozens of people arrested during the riot.

Grant Moore of Buford, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a pistol without a license and having unlawful ammunition, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Chris Georgia, 53, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful entry and violating curfew, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. An arrest log does not say where which part of the state he is from.

Rioters on Wednesday afternoon stormed the Capitol where members of Congress were meeting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump. Photos and videos show rioters scaling walls and shattering windows before breaching the Capitol Rotunda and, eventually, the House and Senate chambers.

U.S. Capitol police chief Steven Sund described the violence as “unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement.”

“Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.”

In a statement, Sund said rioters confronted officers with metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons.

At the same time, police were investigating reports to two pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC headquarters that were safely disabled and handed over to the FBI.

More than 50 U.S. Capitol and Metro Police Department officers were injured in Wednesday’s riot, and several had to be hospitalized, Sund said.