GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler says she will challenge Joe Biden’s Electoral College win

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Monday she will challenge the Electoral College’s Jan. 6 certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100% confident in our election systems and its outcomes,” a portion of Loeffler’s statement reads. “But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November Presidential election was conducted — and I share their concerns.

“I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

Loeffler released the statement before attending a rally with President Donald Trump Monday evening in Dalton, Ga. She faces off against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in one of the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs on Tuesday.

The Georgia incumbent is one of 13 Republican senators who have announced they will support challenging the election certification, The Hill reports.

Loeffler’s statement also comes one day after The Washington Post published audio and a transcript of an hour-long conference call between Trump and his representatives, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of his office over November’s election results. Trump falsely claimed he won Georgia on the call, alleging the November results were “a scam.”