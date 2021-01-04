Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Trump’s election claims in leaked call are ‘provably false,’ GA official says. Here’s a breakdown

An exasperated Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, spent much of his news conference Monday again debunking false claims and conspiracy theories pushed by President Donald Trump and his supporters on the heels of a leaked call where the president falsely claimed he won the state.

“This is all easily, provably false,” Sterling said. “Yet, the President persists. And by doing so, undermines Georgians’ faith in the election system — especially Republican Georgians.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did not appear before reporters one day after the Washington Post published audio and a transcript of an hour-long conference call between Trump and his representatives, and Raffensperger and members of his office over November’s election results.

On the call, Trump again repeated claims that voter fraud in Georgia cost him the state. He called the results “a scam” and pleaded with Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” — one more than President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory in the state. Trump claimed November’s “scam” could result in low Election Day turnout for the state’s Republican U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the Jan. 5 election.

Raffensperger and members of his office pushed back against Trump’s claims.

Among the claims Sterling debunked Monday include:

“We’ve seen nothing in our investigations of any of these data claims that shows there are nearly enough ballots to change the outcome of the election,” Sterling said. “(Secretary Raffensperger and I) have said since Nov. 3, there is illegal voting in every single election in the history of mankind because there are human beings involved in the process.”

As of Jan. 4, 3,037,743 votes have been cast in the January runoffs. Incumbents Loeffler and Perdue are facing off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The election will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

“If you’re a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you to go vote tomorrow,” Sterling said. “Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self suppress your own vote. Do not make this a self-fulfilling prophecy. ... Don’t let anybody steal your vote that way.”

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  

Business

Louisiana shipyard to build 2 new research ships for NOAA

January 04, 2021 2:46 PM

Georgia

Veteran police officer killed in Atlanta car crash

January 03, 2021 3:15 PM

News

Macon woman with Alzheimer’s chosen for global group’s board

January 03, 2021 12:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service