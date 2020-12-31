Georgia Sen. David Perdue, wife in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday but will quarantine after the senator came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available,” a portion of the statement from Perdue’s campaign reads.

Perdue’s exposure comes less than a week before his Jan. 5 election against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Perdue was slated to attend a rally with President Donald Trump in Dalton, Georgia, the night before the election.