2.2-magnitude earthquake rattles North Georgia neighborhood, geologists say

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled a north Georgia neighborhood late Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The quake struck near Lake Lanier just after 8:30 p.m. in Cumming, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

No damage or injuries were reported, officials said.

The temblor was about two-thirds of a mile deep, and someone 115 miles away in Griffin reported feeling it.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it received dozens of 911 calls from residents who also reported feeling a few shakes.

“Yes folks, that was indeed a 1.8 Earthquake many of you felt,” Sheriff Ron H. Freeman wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “Remember it’s 2020, don’t act like y’all are surprised. What’s next a Blizcanenadoquake? Remember, only 22 days left in this year.”

The quake measured at 1.8 on the Richter scale, which was replaced by the Moment magnitude scale and measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
