Georgia’s presidential recount confirms Joe Biden won state. What comes next?

A machine recount of Georgia’s presidential ballots confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia.

As of Dec. 4, Biden’s margin of victory was 11,769 votes — about 1,000 votes less than the initial tally, according to data from Georgia’s secretary of state. The results will be recertified Monday afternoon, state officials said.

It was the third time since Nov. 3 that county elections workers tallied the nearly 5 million ballots. Following the initial count, a statewide hand audit was conducted and confirmed Biden as the winner. The audit showed a 0.1053% variation in the statewide total and a 0.0099% variation in the margin. Officials with Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office have said for several weeks now that Biden was the likely winner.

The recount’s end comes as President Donald Trump and some of his supporters continue to push false and baseless claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia. The secretary of state’s office has spent the past several weeks debunking misinformation and conspiracy theories.

“I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday. “But the evidence — the actual evidence — the facts tell us a different story.”

Elections officials have been threatened, and prominent Republican politicians have questioned the integrity of the state’s election results. U.S. Sens David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called on Raffensperger to resign, calling his handling of the election “an embarrassment.” President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked one-time ally Gov. Brian Kemp over the outcome.

Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan issued a joint statement Sunday evening rejecting a call from Trump and four Georgia state Senators to convene a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in an effort to overturn Biden’s victory.

“State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law,” a portion of the statement reads. “The judicial system remains the only viable — and quickest — option in disputing the results of the November 3rd election in Georgia.”

Under Georgia election law, Trump was able to request a recount because Biden’s margin of victory was within 0.5%. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.